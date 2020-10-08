Left Menu
(Price update: Rs 7,999) Google Nest Audio to hit India during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:49 IST
Google is gearing up to launch its latest smart speaker, Nest Audio, in India. The company has created a dedicated microsite on Flipkart which suggests that the smart speaker will be available for purchase during the Big Billion Days sale event.

While the Flipkart page doesn't mention the exact launch date and pricing details of the Google Nest Audio, it hints that it will be offered in Chalk and Charcoal color options in India.

Google Nest Audio: Specifications and features

Speaking of the specs and features, Nest Audio packs a 19mm custom-designed tweeter for high-frequency, distortion-free coverage and a 75mm mid-woofer for stronger bass. It is equipped with three far-field microphones and a two-stage mic mute switch button to physically turn off the microphones. Google says the enclosure is made from 70 percent recycled plastic.

The Google Nest Audio is powered by a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and a high-performance machine learning hardware engine. With Media EQ, Nest Audio automatically tunes itself to whatever you're listening to- music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant while the Ambient IQ feature enables the smart speaker to adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.

As for privacy, the speaker comes with a two-stage mic mute switch button at the back, allowing users to physically turn off the microphones. Users can also delete their Assistant history by saying, "Hey Google, delete what I just said". Moreover, the speaker can be used to control smart devices like TVs, ACs and lights with voice commands.

The Google Nest Audio is claimed to be 75 percent louder and has a 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home smart speaker. Connectivity options onboard the device include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant built-in and a DC power jack.

Update: The Google Nest Audio has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6,999 and will be available via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale event and thereafter the price will shoot up to Rs 7,999. The speaker will later be available on Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq stores too.

