Left Menu
Development News Edition

SITA plans to augment manpower as it sees more opportunities in India

Global airlines IT solution provider SITA plans to augment manpower at its Gurugram-based Global Competency Centre as it looks at more opportunities in the domestic market, according to a senior company official. Currently, the centre employs around 400-500 workforce, excluding the ones working with its various offshore partners here. "We are in discussion with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:18 IST
SITA plans to augment manpower as it sees more opportunities in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Global airlines IT solution provider SITA plans to augment manpower at its Gurugram-based Global Competency Centre as it looks at more opportunities in the domestic market, according to a senior company official. Currently, the centre employs around 400-500 workforce, excluding the ones working with its various offshore partners here.

"We are in discussion with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). In fact, we are bidding for some opportunities that would upscale AAI," said Maneesh Jaikrishna, vice-president (Indian subcontinent, Dubai, eastern and southern Africa), SITA. The AAI is upgrading technology at its around 80 airports and SITA is working for 40-45 of them, he said.

"So, if you see that kind of job, this would definitely require additional manpower. So, we will definitely be augmenting that," Jaikrishna said. He added that the Gurugram-based centre, which is the largest among all such centres of SITA globally with around 400-500 workforce, not only provides services to customers but is also building, developing and testing software.

Besides, it is also catering to SITA's offshore partners in India. "We have similar centres at other places also but not of the size of the centre in India. "And, this centre does a lot of things like managing order preparations. We are also developing and overseeing some of our offshore partners that we have here and helping them to co-create solutions," he said.

Last month, the Mumbai airport put in place a QR code-enabled contactless check-in mechanism for the passengers, which allows them the use of their mobile phones to remotely operate check-in and self-bag drop kiosks for printing boarding passes and bag tags. Deployed by SITA, the touchless technology solution helps in reducing passenger contact with kiosk surfaces.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton against cutting trees for new Rio circuit

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he saw no need for a new racetrack in Rio de Janeiro and was against cutting down forest trees to make way for it.Plans for a grand prix circuit, which will replace Sao Paolos Inter...

India's food minister Paswan dies after weeks in hospital

Veteran Indian politician Ram Vilas Paswan, a federal minister and an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modis ruling coalition, died on Thursday after weeks in hospital, his son Chirag Paswan said in a Tweet. He was 74.Paswan, Indias Minister...

Not target-driven, COVID testing should be guided by number of positive cases: Expert group

The COVID-19 testing should not be target driven in Delhi rather it should be guided by the surveillance in containment zones, number of positive cases and their identified symptomatic contacts, an expert group has said in its report. The e...

Ram Vilas Paswan -- a kingmaker who outlasted many kings

In politics people you support may forget you sometimes but if you attack a group, then they will never forget and forgive you, Ram Vilas Paswan once said in an informal get-together when someone prodded him on the secret of goodwill and wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020