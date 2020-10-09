Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic has forever changed online shopping, UN-backed survey reveals

The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way consumers shop online, the UN trade and development body, UNCTAD, said on Thursday, announcing results of a survey of some 3,700 consumers across nine countries.

UN News | Updated: 09-10-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 01:15 IST
Pandemic has forever changed online shopping, UN-backed survey reveals

The study examined how the global crisis has impacted the way people use e-commerce and other digital tools, with more than half of respondents reporting they now shop online more frequently.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards a more digital world. The changes we make now will have lasting effects as the world economy begins to recover”, said UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Online news and entertainment

UNCTAD conducted the survey together with Netcomm Suisse eCommerce Association, in collaboration with the Brazilian Network Information Center (NIC.br) and Inveon, a Turkish digital commerce company.

The countries covered were Brazil, China, Germany, Italy, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Switzerland and Turkey.

In addition to ramping up online shopping, researchers found that respondents also rely on the internet more for news, health-related information and digital entertainment.

Biggest shift in emerging economies

The greatest shift to online shopping occurred among consumers in emerging economies, according to the survey.

Purchases across most product categories increased by six to 10 percentage points, with the biggest gains found in information and communications technology (ICT)/electronics, gardening/do-it-yourself, pharmaceuticals, education, furniture/household and cosmetics/personal care.

However, the survey revealed that average online monthly expenditure per person has dropped significantly.

Consumers in both emerging and developed economies have postponed larger expenditures, while spending on tourism and travel has declined by a staggering 75 per cent.

Diversity among consumers, countries

On the other hand, increases in online shopping differ between countries. China and Turkey had the strongest rise, while Switzerland and Germany the weakest as more people in these nations were already engaging in e-commerce.

Additionally, women and people with tertiary education increased their online purchases more than other shoppers. People aged 25 to 44 reported a stronger increase compared with younger cohorts. In Brazil, the increase was highest among the most vulnerable population and women.

The survey further revealed that small merchants in China were most equipped to sell their products online, while their counterparts in South Africa were least prepared.

Prepare for disruption

Mr. Kituyi, the UNCTAD chief, said the acceleration of online shopping globally underlines the need to ensure all people have access to “the opportunities offered by digitalization” in the post-pandemic world.

Carlo Terreni, President of NetComm Suisse eCommerce Association, added that the unparalleled growth of e-commerce will disrupt national and international retail frameworks.

“This is why policymakers should adopt concrete measures to facilitate e-commerce adoption among small and medium enterprises, create specialized talent pools and attract international e-commerce investors”, he said

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Romania suspends flights from high-risk coronavirus countries

Romanian authorities said on Thursday they will suspend flights to and from high-risk countries to stem a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections. The number of infections in Romania rose by a record 3,130 in the past 24 hours, and the gov...

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020