Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of France's Orange, said on Friday it had selected Nokia's radio gear to renew its existing networks and roll out its future 5G network. Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator and its local rival Proximus had decided to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia's gear.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:04 IST
Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'
Representative image

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of France's Orange, said on Friday it had selected Nokia's radio gear to renew its existing networks and roll out its future 5G network.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator and its local rival Proximus had decided to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia's gear. The move by Orange and Proximus represents one of the first cases in Europe where commercial operators have dropped Huawei from their 5G next generation mobile internet networks in response to political pressure.

China and Huawei deny the spying allegations. The Belgian capital Brussels is home to the European Union's executive body and parliament, making it a strategic location and a matter of particular concern for U.S. intelligence agencies. "This is the outcome of a tender organised by operators and the result of the free market," a Huawei spokesman said on the issue. "We have deeply rooted activities in the Belgian market and our commitment remains unchanged."

Nokia and its rival Sweden's Ericsson have been the main beneficiaries of challenges facing Huawei, as they look to grab market share from the Chinese company. Orange Belgium said it would start its 5G radio network by connecting existing core infrastructure provided by Ericsson along with preparations for a standalone 5G network.

Proximus has also chosen Ericsson for supplying the core for its 5G network in Belgium.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RBI holds interest rates, sees economy contracting 9.5% in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India RBI left key interest rates unchanged on Friday but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, with thre...

FACTBOX-Rugby-New Zealand v Australia

Factbox on Saturdays Rugby Championship test between New Zealand and South Africa When Oct. 11, 4 p.m. 0300 GMTWhere Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington capacity 34,500 Referee Paul Williams New ZealandAssistant referees Ben OKeeffe New...

Suárez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Striker Luis Surez said his former club Barcelona treated him so unfairly that he spent days in tears before his departure to Atltico Madrid. In another sign he can still deliver to his teams, Surez scored Uruguays first goal from the spot ...

Judo in Japan: Getting unwanted scrutiny for abuse, violence

Japan is the home of judo, and the 19th-century martial art is sure to get more attention at home than any other sport at next years Tokyo Olympics. But its also drawing unwanted scrutiny over widespread allegations of violence, and accompa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020