UNIQLO to Launch AIRism Mask in India on October 12

High-performance offering to help keep people comfortable in challenging times NEW DELHI, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it will launch the AIRism Mask in India on October 12. Face masks are a simple and effective means of staying healthy in these challenging times. Today, face masks have become an essential item and UNIQLO catered to the customer requests and developed a mask that would optimize protection and comfort in daily use. The AIRism Mask reflects the UNIQLO commitment to making everyone's life better through LifeWear. A unique triple layer structure enhances performance The AIRism Mask employs a triple-layer structure that enhances the performance that is essential for such items. The center of the mask employs a filter that delivers a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99%, blocking droplets and protecting the skin from bacteria, virus-contaminated particles, and pollength(1). Sandwiching the filter is AIRism mesh fabric. In addition, the triple-layer structure has a UPF 40 rating, so it cuts 90% of ultraviolet rays.

1.) Initial value: • Bacterial filtration efficiency of 99% • Testing Institution: Kaken Test Center General Incorporated Foundation • Test Name: ASTM F 2101, a standard test method for evaluating bacterial filtration efficiency • Pollen particle collection efficiency of 99% • Testing Institution: Kaken Test Center General Incorporated Foundation Test • Name: Pollen particle collection efficiency test Retains high-protection filtering even after washing Functionality was paramount in the development of the AIRism mask. UNIQLO noted that customers increasingly prefer reusable masks as daily wear, to minimize their environmental impact. The AIRism mask is machine washable, with regular household detergent. A testing institution proved that the filter inside the triple layer structure retains its efficacy after 20 washes at 40 degrees (2). 2.) After washing 20 times at 40 degrees: • Bacterial filtration efficiency of 95% • Testing Institution: SGS-CSTC Standard Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., LTD.

• Test Name: YY 0469-2011 • Pollen particle collection efficiency of 93% • Testing Institution: Kaken Test Center General Incorporated Foundation • Test Name: Pollen particle collection efficiency test More comfortable than non-woven or cotton masks The AIRism Mask is silky smooth on the skin. The inner AIRism layer is free of the stiffness or thickness typical of non-woven and cotton masks, reducing stress. The triple-layer mesh structure keeps the mask light and thin, optimizing breathability. Building on a solid consumer response in Japan UNIQLO decided to launch its mask internationally following a release in Japan in June, which proved wildly popular from the first day it went on sale. This outstanding response reflected the excellent performance and feel of the AIRism fabric and strong consumer confidence in the UNIQLO brand.

Available in three sizes The company has created the following three sizes, drawing on its experience in apparel. You can choose the size of mask that best fits you. Children should wear masks under adult supervision. Size S: For children, recommended (W 18.0cm X H12.0cm) Size M: For adults with small faces (W 22.0cm X H 14.0cam) Size L: For regular adult dimensions (W 23.0cm X H14.5cm) Available colors: Black, White and Grey Listening to customers and continuously improving the mask Today, a mask has become an indispensable item to lead a healthy life and UNIQLO aims to offer its mask as part of the LifeWear concept of helping people enhance their daily lives. Even after the introduction of the first product, the company will continue to maximize customer feedback and improve the quality and functionality of the mask.

Note: UNIQLO does not guarantee that the AIRism Mask safeguards completely against infection (infiltration). The mask can be worn throughout the year; it does not cool.

1 pack of 3 masks of the same size. Priced at INR 590/- About UNIQLO LifeWear Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives. About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, Helmut Lang, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam and J Brand. With global sales of approximately 2.2905 trillion yen for the 2019 fiscal year ending August 31, 2019 (US $21.53 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2019 rate of $1 = 106.4 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has more than 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan. In alphabetical order, the other markets are Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. U.S. and Vietnam. In addition, UNIQLO established a social business in Bangladesh together with the Grameen Bank in 2010, and today there are several Grameen-UNIQLO stores in Dhaka. With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

