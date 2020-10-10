TECNO CAMON 16 Set to Redefine Photography With 64 MP Camera and Pioneering Eye Auto Focus

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Priced at INR 10,999, CAMON 16 becomes the first and only smartphone to feature 64MP Quad camera & Eye Auto focus under 11K • TECNO CAMON 16 will be available on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale (https://rb.gy/jjp5mr) starting 16th October 2020 ​ TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand that has a track record of introducing innovative products with premium features in the mid-budget segment, today launched the TECNO CAMON 16 with a 64 MP Quad camera set-up and the game-changing Eye Auto Focus feature to provide a stellar photography experience to category consumers. The smartphone will effectively allow photography enthusiasts to take pro-quality photographs. The smartphone’s excellent camera ability will allow TECNO to gain a firm foothold in India’s mid-budget smartphone market and command substantial market share in the Aspirational Bharat. The introduction of TECNO CAMON 16 will further redefine the mid-budget smartphone segment. The new camera modules supplemented by the automatic eye- focusing technology will bring unprecedented clear photography experiences for users. TECNO’s CAMON 2020 smartphone range earmark the era of higher camera pixels, premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS™ (TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) technology and human eye tracking feature for sharper focus at an incredibly affordable price points that will set new standards for competition in the segment. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “With TECNO’s CAMON portfolio, we are constantly pushing the boundary to make cutting-edge mobile camera technology available to everyone at a competitive price. Our CAMON products seek to constantly transform users photography experience. CAMON 16 launch continues to be part of our “For India” approach that aims to disrupt the mid-budget segment with products customized to cater to Indian sensibilities in a better way. We are launching this product in India first before other countries. Designed for young millennials and Gen Z consumers, TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the most affordable ‘64MP Quad cam with Auto Eye Focus feature in the under-11K segment. We are confident that with this new festive product portfolio, we will amaze the consumer and consolidate our brand position in the Indian smartphone market.” TECNO CAMON 16 will be available in two colour variants: Cloud White and Purist Blue.

Key USP’s of CAMON 16: • Segment first 64MP AI Quad Rear Camera with Eye Auto Focus The CAMON 16 features a Quad Rear Camera setup with a 64 MP Primary Lens, 2 MP Blurred Depth of Field Lens, 2 MP Macro Lens and an AI Lens with Penta Flash. Explore pro photography modes such as Night Portrait, Macro, Body-shaping, 10x Zoom, etc or shoot perfect Slow-motion, video Bokeh or 2K QHD videos for a memorable experience. While the unique Eye Auto focus feature, found on a few high end smartphones and mostly DSLR cameras, enables one to stabilize focus around the eyes and makes the portraits sharp. • Super Night Shot powered by TAIVOS Equipped with world's exclusive trademark TAIVOS™ (TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) technology, that filters image noise and better optimizes photo and video output quality. The powerful match of software and hardware together support unimaginable clear and smooth photography experiences. The TAIVOS Technology along with an aperture of f/1.79, 1/2" sensor, YUV Encoding, 4-in-1 pixel binning and 7 flash lights in total enabling one to capture super clear night shots with vivid colors. • 16 MP Dot-In-Selfie camera – All eyes will be on selfies The CAMON 16 sports a 6.8” HD + Dot-In-Display that seemly integrates the front camera, & light sensor that boasts an 89.1% screen-to-body ratio, super wide view, and a much more efficient display of information. It comes with 16MP AI Selfie Camera with Built in Eye Autofocus technique for brilliant portraits. Bright night selfies with the Super Night Shot and professional video modes including 2K QHD recording, Video Bokeh, video beauty and short videos makes it an ultimate choice for Selfie Lovers. Click all day every day.

• Power the game with Helio G70 SoC Processor Now enjoy seamless mobile experience on the CAMON 16 that is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC processor which is a Hyper Engine Fast AI performer that is great for gaming and daily robust usage. Multiply delight with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM internal storage that will make multitasking smooth! • Massive 5000 mAh Battery with fast charge The CAMON 16 houses a powerful 5000 mAh battery which provides a standby time of 29 days, 34 hours calling time, 16 hours web browsing, 22 hours video playback, 15 hours game playing and 180 hours music playback. The CAMON 16 also comes with an 18W Fast Charging support enabling the device to get fully charged in approx. 2 hours. • HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10 The CAMON 16 runs on Hios 7.0 based on Android 10, which is loaded with new features like Video Caller ringtone, Smart Scanner, Auto Ear Pickup, Gesture Flashlight and Photo Compressor, altogether providing for a seamless, premium smartphone experience.

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More", TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club.