With no explanation, Mexico stock exchange stops trading

In its Twitter account, the exchange wrote that both decisions were taken “in accordance with our internal regulations and operating manual,” but gave no other explanation. There appeared to be no sudden drop that would have triggered a cut-off. The exchange's main index was up about 0.19% for the day.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:02 IST
With no explanation, the Mexican Stock Exchange halted trading around noon Friday, and then three hours later declared an end to the trading day at its usual closing time. In its Twitter account, the exchange wrote that both decisions were taken “in accordance with our internal regulations and operating manual,” but gave no other explanation.

There appeared to be no sudden drop that would have triggered a cut-off. The exchange's main index was up about 0.19% for the day. The exchange's trading is largely online, so computer problems could be at the root of the closure.

In an analysis report, Mexico's Banco BASE wrote that “this is not the first time that trading has been suspended without prior notice, and although details were not provided, it is possible that a technical problem is involved, as has happened in previous years.”.

