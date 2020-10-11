Noida: FIRs against troll, illegal use of TV channel logo on social media

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday said it has lodged two FIRs, one against a social media troll and the other over illegal use of a television news channel's logo online, and launched an investigation into the cases. The cases have been lodged at the Phase 2 police station under the Information Technology Act, among others, over a complaint by a Noida-based private network, a senior official said.

"Two FIRs have been lodged. The first one is against a Twitter handle which has been accused of putting out fake information against the news channel and its owner," Central Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said. He said the case is not against any specific individual as it was yet not clear who is or are the person running the Twitter handle, adding that more information has been sought from the micro-blogging platform.

"The second case is about the logo of the media company being illegally and wrongly used on YouTube and Twitter. Some tweets have been posted with videos bearing the logo," Aggarwal said. The district police has contacted both YouTube and Twitter over the matter and efforts are underway to complete legal proceedings in the cases soon, the officer said.

Both the FIRs include sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to local police officials.