Realme Q2 key details leaked a day ahead of official launch

Realme is set to launch the Realme Q2 series alongside the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 in Mainland China tomorrow. Ahead of the official unveiling, key details surrounding the upcoming smartphone series, likely comprising the Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro have surfaced online.

The leak comes courtesy of a popular tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Twitter. The leaker claims that the Realme Q2 will boast an LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 48-megapixel triple camera module at the back.

Under the hood, the Realme Q2 will have the MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core chipset which was also confirmed by the Geekbench listing. The phone will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charging technology.

Further, the leaker claims that the Realme Q2 could be priced between CNY1,299 (approx. Rs 14,100) and CNY1,599 (approx. 17,400).

The Realme Q2 series is confirmed to run on Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

Alongside the Realme Q2 series, the company will unveil Realme Buds Air Pro and an Electric Toothbrush at tomorrow's launch event which will start at 10 AM CST (7:30 am IST).

Update: The realme Q2 series will also have a "Youth Edition" which will be an entry-level 5G device.