Google's new Nest Thermostat offers more ways to save energy; costs USD129

After a long gap of ten years, Google's Nest has launched a new energy-saving thermostat with a sleek design and swipe and tap interface. Dubbed Nest Thermostat, the new smart thermostat can monitor the heating and cooling system and detect potential issues early and can be controlled from anywhere with the Google Home app.

The Nest Thermostat is available for pre-order in the US for USD129.99 and CAD179.99 in Canada on the Google Store and via select retailers. The Trim Kit which is designed to cover any imperfections on the wall is priced at USD14.99 in the U.S. and CAD19.99 in Canada.

Both Nest Thermostat and Trim Kit come in Snow, Charcoal, Sand and Fog color options.

Nest Thermostat: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Nest Thermostat is made from 49 percent recycled post-consumer plastic while the Trim Kit is made from 75 percent recycled post-consumer plastic.

The new thermostat doesn't integrate the hard-to-read screen and tiny buttons as on traditional thermostats. It comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA IPS LCD with 240 x 320 pixels and a swipe and tap interface on the side to manually adjust the temperature. The thermostat can be controlled with voice commands using Google Assistant on a Nest speaker or display, or with Alexa on other smart devices.

Google claims that the new Nest Thermostat can help find more ways to save energy that aren't possible with the traditional one. With Quick Schedule, users can set a custom temperature at different times and on different days. It also offers suggested pre-set temperatures and users can adjust their settings anytime from the Home app.

Further, Savings Finder proactively suggests small tweaks to the schedule such as suggestions to change sleep temperature. The Nest Thermostat uses Soli technology for motion sensing and the phone's location to avoid heating or cooling an empty house. If a user leaves the house, it automatically sets itself to an Eco temperature for saving energy.

With HVAC monitoring, the Nest Thermostat looks out for potential issues. If something goes wrong, it sends an alert via the Home app or email and users can schedule a visit from a qualified technician. Nest has partnered with Handy, a platform that connects qualified professionals with customers who need their services to make it easy to find and book an HVAC pro with set pricing. This feature will be rolled out in the US and Canada later this month.