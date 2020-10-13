Xiaomi UWB technology can detect smart devices with centimeter-grade precision

Xiaomi today introduced the ultra-wideband (UWB), a new generation of wireless connection technology with ultra-precise positioning that grants smart devices the ability to sense spatial positioning and pinpoint the location of any other smart device.

Xiaomi's UWB tech boasts a 500Mhz ultra-wide bandwidth to transmit information and Xiaomi Distance Algorithm to improve positioning accuracy while its ultra-wideband and narrow pulse characteristics ensure excellent security performance.

Just like an indoor GPS, Xiaomi UWB technology is capable of pinpointing the position of smart devices in space down to centimeters at a precision level of ±3 degrees. For instance, using a smartphone supporting Xiaomi UWB technology can perceive signals from other smart devices in its surroundings like TVs, ACs, speakers, etc. and control them by simply pointing towards them.

To achieve this ability, smartphones and smart devices need embedded UWB chips and array antennas. Xiaomi has integrated the UWB technology in the Mi 10 series and some smart home devices, helping it pioneer the revolutionary Point to connect interaction format. It allows users to point their smartphones towards any smart device and they will connect automatically.

For instance, when the smartphone is pointed towards a fan or smart speaker, the control panel for them automatically pops up on the phone and you can control it remotely. Xiaomi says in the near future, the technology may enable completely hands-free interaction by eliminating the 'tap' function. For instance, when getting close to the car door, the smartphone in your pocket will sense it and automatically unlock the car, eliminating the need for physical keys.

Introducing the revolutionary technology, Xiaomi said, "Today, we have made another step ahead towards the future by introducing the ground-breaking ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. With this technology, your smartphone will be able to perceive signals from your smart devices in its surroundings and control smart devices when simply pointed towards them."