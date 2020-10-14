Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Armenia was trying to attack gas pipelines in Azerbaijan and that the outcome will be severe if Armenians try to take control of them.

"Armenia is trying to attack and take control of our pipelines," Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk. "If Armenia tries to take control of the pipelines there, I can say that the outcome will be severe for them."