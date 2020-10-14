Science News Roundup: COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months;

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many

Eight countries have signed an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords, NASA announced on Tuesday as the U.S. space agency tries to shape standards for building long-term settlements on the lunar surface. The accords, named after NASA's Artemis moon program, seek to build on existing international space law by establishing "safety zones" that would surround future moon bases to prevent conflict between states operating there, and by allowing private companies to own the lunar resources they mine.

Remains of the day: dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros

The near-complete skeleton of a carnivorous dinosaur which roamed the earth around 150 million years ago was sold at a Paris auction house on Tuesday for 3 million euros ($3.52 million). The skeleton of the Allosaurus dinosaur, dug up in the U.S. state of Wyoming three years ago, went to an unnamed foreign buyer for well in excess of the 1 million euro starting price.

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months. The finding suggests that the use of humidifiers may help limit infections during times when window ventilation is not possible, according to a study released on Tuesday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

One American, two Russians blast off to International Space Station

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday and successfully reached orbit, live footage broadcast by Russia's space agency Roscosmos showed. The crew members travelling to the International Space Station (ISS) are Kate Rubins, a NASA microbiologist who in 2016 became the first person to sequence DNA in space, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

