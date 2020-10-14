Gujarat: Tanishq store made to put up apology note over TV ad

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad, police said on Wednesday. The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial, which has been withdrawn after being viciously trolled across social media platforms.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read. It was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed, police said. Photos of the apology note have gone viral on social media.

Police said some persons had asked the store owner to put the apology note in Gujarati so that more people could understand it. The showroom manager and police rubbished reports that the showroom was attacked and the owner threatened by people angry with the Tanishq advertisement.

"The store owner told us thathe was not threatened. As demanded by some persons, he had put up that apology in Gujarati as Tanishq had issued the same in English at national level. There is no element of threat or attack involved," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, Mayur Patil.

Gujarat government refuted media reports which claimed the store was attacked. Minister of state for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja said a report by NDTV news channel claiming the store was attacked is fake. He said he has ordered strict action against those who spread this fake news.

"The news of an attack on a showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch by @ndtv is TOTALLY FAKE. This is a motivated attempt to adversely impact the law & order & incite violence in Gujarat. I have asked to register a case & take strict action against those who spread this fake news," Jadeja tweeted.

The TV commercial featured a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law. Tanishq jewellery brand is a division of Titan company, promoted by the Tata Group in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.