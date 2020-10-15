Left Menu
Oppo A15 launched for Rs 10,990 in India; boasts triple cameras, 6.52-inch display

Under the hood, the Oppo A15 has the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is further expandable via microSD. The phone is equipped with a  4,230mAh battery that supports 10W Micro-USB charging.

Oppo A15 has arrived as the company's latest budget offering in India. Key highlights of the phone include a 6.52-inch display, an octa-core chipset, triple rear cameras and a 4,230mAh battery.

While Oppo hasn't revealed the exact availability date, it will soon be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The Oppo A15 will be offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options and carries a price tag of Rs 10,990 for a single 3GB+32GB storage option.

Oppo A15: Specifications

The phone features a 3D curved body and a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. For quick biometric authentication, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock.

Under the hood, the Oppo A15 has the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is further expandable via microSD. The phone is equipped with a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W Micro-USB charging.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A15 has a 5-megapixel selfie-snapper housed in a waterdrop notch and a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone boots Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 skin on top of it.

