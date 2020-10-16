FCC asks Justice Department to weigh in on China Unicom U.S. operations

FCC asks Justice Department to weigh in on China Unicom U.S. operationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:45 IST
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked the Justice Department and other U.S. agencies to detail if China Unicom's continued U.S operations pose national security risks, according to a letter released Friday.
In April, the FCC issued show-cause orders warning it might shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies: China Telecom, China Unicom and Pacific Networks Corp and its subsidiary ComNet (USA). China Unicom has a nearly two-decade old authorization to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.
