Mamata announces sop for techies ahead of Puja
The chief minister said that they will get several benefits with this announcement, including job certainty till the age of 60. "Bengal is known for its e-governance & today I'm pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:31 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that employees of state- run Webel Ltd and techies of agencies engaged will now be treated as contractual staffers of the state government, terming it a 'Durga Puja gift'. The chief minister said that they will get several benefits with this announcement, including job certainty till the age of 60.
"Bengal is known for its e-governance & today I'm pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal. Webel/WTL/agency-engaged IT staff in state govt shall now be directly engaged as contractual staff of GoWB," she tweeted.
"They will also get 30 days leave & 10 days medical leave annually along with usual maternity leaves for women. They'll have tenure certainty till 60 years age & get Rs 3 L on attaining 60 years as terminal benefit. Further, Swasthya Sathi will cover their medical expenses," Banerjee added.
