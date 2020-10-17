RR post 177-6 against RCB in IPL

RR post 177-6 against RCB in IPLPTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:19 IST
Rajasthan Royals posted 177 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Saturday
Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top. Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB
Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 177 for six in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57; Chris Morris 4/26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).
