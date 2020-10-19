Left Menu
HTC Desire 20+ with 48MP quad-camera, SD720G SoC launched

Under the hood, the phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable via microSD card. The HTC Desire 20+ is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which comes with a power-saving mode and support for QC4.0 fast charge.

Updated: 19-10-2020 13:24 IST
Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has quietly launched a new smartphone, the HTC Desire 20+, in its home market. The device boasts an HD+ display, 48Mp quad-camera system, Snapdragon720G Mobile Platform and a 5,000mAh battery

The HTC Desire 20+ is available in Twilight Black and Dawn Orange color options and a single 6GB+128GB memory model priced at TWD8,490 (approx. Rs 21,700).

HTC Desire 20+: Specs and features

The HTC Desire 20+ comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1,600 x 720-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back, below and to the right of the camera module.

In terms of optics, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the waterdrop notch and a quad-camera setup with a dual-LED flash at the back. It comprises a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 40mm macro lens and a depth sensor.

The rear camera supports Time-lapse photography, Slow motion, 4K video recording, video anti-shake, Auto HDR, Professional mode and Instant portrait mode. The front camera supports FHD 1080p video shooting and Beauty Mode.

Connectivity features onboard the HTC Desire 20+ include- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

