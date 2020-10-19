Israeli Embassy to have 'Water Attache' in India from Jan; North-East Consul: Ambassador

Israel Embassy here will have a separate 'Water Attache' from January 2021 to help share their country's best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management and agriculture sectors, Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka has said. In another significant development, Israel will soon nominate an honorary Consul in the North-East with the aim to increase its presence and collaboration in that region, Malka said.

Israel was less present in the Northeast and now it is going to increase that presence as it feels it can bring a lot of added value to that region in various development sectors, Malka told PTI in an interview. The Israeli envoy also said that in January his country for the first time is going to nominate a 'Water Attache' who will join the 'Agriculture Attache' who has been here for many years and together they will go to the centres of excellence for agriculture established as part of Indo-Israel collaboration and bring to India technology and systems in water management and agriculture.

He said as many as 29 such centres of excellence have already been established across India and nearly 1.5 lakh farmers have been trained at these centres in just one year. "India and Israel have a strategic partnership in water management. This is one of the main pillars, we are collaborating on because we understand and realise that water is one of the biggest challenges in India post-COVID," Malka said, adding that Israel is the perfect match to meet that challenge.

"We have so much to do together in this field. We just signed a flagship project on water in UP. We are advancing rapidly on this front," he said. "We are working very closely on water-related matters with both the federal government and the states. We congratulate India on reforms in the water sector and concentrating all the authority in the Jal Shakti Ministry," he said.

Malka also hailed the chemistry between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in deepening ties. "Besides, the place that we have now reached is much beyond any particular individual or any party or any political developments because now our relationship is people to people," he said.

Malka said Israel's efforts are to identify all possible areas where it can bring in value addition in sectors identified as important by the Indian government and these sectors range from agriculture, water, defence and security, innovation, healthcare and technology, among various others. Asked whether defence remained the main glue that binds India-Israel bilateral ties, he said it is "one of the glues".

Defence and security might have been the main glue earlier, but it is just one of the many now as the partnership between the two countries has deepened and expanded to several sectors and several areas. He identified agriculture as one of the most diverse areas of cooperation at present and said there is so much scope to do in this area, including with the use of latest water technology solutions that Israel has created and can be tailor-made for the Indian context easily.