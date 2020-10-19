Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched at Rs 23,990; pre-order begins today

Oppo has launched a new special edition of the F17 Pro smartphone in India. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Matte Gold color option with a blue and gold gradient finish and will go on sale on October 23 via Amazon.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is available for pre-order and is priced at Rs 23,990 for the only 8GB+128GB memory option. It will be accompanied by an exclusively curated Diwali gift box that includes the Oppo 10,000mAh power bank (18W) and a Diwali Exclusive Back Cover.

In addition, buyers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards and EMI, up to 70 percent assured buyback, 365 days complete damage protection and one-time screen protection.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition: Specs and features

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition carries the same specifications as the regular model. It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Oppo F17 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The device is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support that fully charges the phone's 4,000mAh battery in 53 minutes.

For photography, it houses a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors at the back. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080P slo-mo video recording at 120fps, Bokeh video, Ultra Steady Video, Night Mode and more features. On the front, the dual punch-hole cutout houses a 16-megapixel main selfie camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port and 3.5mm earphone jack. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader and supports Hi-Res Audio.