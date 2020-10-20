Left Menu
October 2020 update rolling out to Realme 7 Pro

Updated: 20-10-2020 17:04 IST
Realme 7 Pro has started receiving a new over-the-air (OTA) update that brings October 2020 security patch to the phone along with a few optimizations and fixes, the company confirmed in a post on the Realme forum.

As usual, the update will have a staged rollout, meaning a limited number of users will receive it now and a broader rollout will take place in a few days after Realme ensures that there are no critical bugs in it.

The OTA update is arriving with UI version RMX2170PU_11_A.17. Here's the official changelog for the Realme 7 Pro October 2020 OTA update:

Security

  • Updated Android security patch: October 2020

Camera

  • Optimized the overexposure of the front camera
  • Optimized the color shifts of the rear camera
  • Optimized the dynamic range of the rear camera in 64M mode

System

  • Optimized the minimum brightness when playing videos
  • Fixed the probabilistic issue that the screen dims after fingerprint unlock in outdoor scenarios
  • Fixed the probabilistic issue of unable to fast charge in some scenarios

Launched in September 2020, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a tiny punch hole that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core gaming chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology that fully charges the phone in just 34 minutes.

In the camera department, the Realme 7 Pro houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 4cm macro lens.

The Realme 7 Pro comes in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue color variants and in two memory configurations- 6GB+128GB 19,999 and 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 21,999. Earlier this month, the phone got a Sun-Kissed Leather Edition and it also carries the same price tag as regular models.

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized.

Guinea's elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

