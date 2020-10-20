October 2020 update rolling out to Realme 7 Pro

October 2020 update rolling out to Realme 7 ProDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:04 IST
Realme 7 Pro has started receiving a new over-the-air (OTA) update that brings October 2020 security patch to the phone along with a few optimizations and fixes, the company confirmed in a post on the Realme forum.
As usual, the update will have a staged rollout, meaning a limited number of users will receive it now and a broader rollout will take place in a few days after Realme ensures that there are no critical bugs in it.
The OTA update is arriving with UI version RMX2170PU_11_A.17. Here's the official changelog for the Realme 7 Pro October 2020 OTA update:
Security
- Updated Android security patch: October 2020
Camera
- Optimized the overexposure of the front camera
- Optimized the color shifts of the rear camera
- Optimized the dynamic range of the rear camera in 64M mode
System
- Optimized the minimum brightness when playing videos
- Fixed the probabilistic issue that the screen dims after fingerprint unlock in outdoor scenarios
- Fixed the probabilistic issue of unable to fast charge in some scenarios
Launched in September 2020, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a tiny punch hole that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core gaming chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology that fully charges the phone in just 34 minutes.
In the camera department, the Realme 7 Pro houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 4cm macro lens.
The Realme 7 Pro comes in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue color variants and in two memory configurations- 6GB+128GB 19,999 and 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 21,999. Earlier this month, the phone got a Sun-Kissed Leather Edition and it also carries the same price tag as regular models.
- READ MORE ON:
- Realme 7 Pro