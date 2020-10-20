Dxomark to engage with Indian companies in 2021: CEO

Left Menu
Mobile camera and display rating firm Dxomark plans to visit India to engage with technology companies in 2021 to work on quality parameters of their products, a top company official said on Tuesday. The premium smartphone Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max was ranked 4th in overall quality test with a score of 84.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Mobile camera and display rating firm Dxomark plans to visit India to engage with technology companies in 2021 to work on quality parameters of their products, a top company official said on Tuesday. The France-based firm said India is important as the country is the second-largest smartphone market.

"We will be happy to engage with technology companies in India. This was planned already for 2020 but COVID-19 changed some of our plans. We hope to be able to travel to India in 2021 and engage with technology companies as well," Dxomark CEO and Chief Technology Company Frederic Guichard said on the eve of releasing mobile camera ranking. In its report covering 12 devices, the company found Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra to have the best camera with an overall score of 133. It was followed by Huawei P40 Pro with a score of 132, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pr0 128, Oppo Find X2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with a camera score of 125 each.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max camera has been ranked sixth with a score of 124 in the Dxomark report. The company checks various parameters for evaluating cameras that include exposure, color, texture and zoom.

Guichard said the company is looking at expanding capacity to include more devices in the test. Dxomark also announced foray into testing of mobile screen quality.

"With the arrival of 5G and increasing AI capabilities in mobile devices, consumer expectations of the quality of video, gaming and camera features are rising," Guichard said. He added that smartphone experiences are multi-sensory. "So, the addition of display to our camera and audio testing provides consumers with a more comprehensive view of device performances." In its report on mobile phone display of nine devices, Dxomark found Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to have the best-quality display with a score of 89.

It was followed by OnePlus 8 Pro with a score of 88, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with a score of 87. The premium smartphone Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max was ranked 4th in overall quality test with a score of 84. TCL 10 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Asus Rog Phone 2 and Black Shark 3 Pro followed with scores of 83, 76, 73, 70 and 61, respectively, in the Dxomark report.

The company tests displays across various parameters that include web browsing, night reading, in-car navigation, taking and viewing photos, and watching movies.

