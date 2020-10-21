Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detect-It LLC Launches Coder-Free Neural Net Life Cycle Management Solution

Detect-It-Net Powered Smart Products will deploy first to Industrial and Automotive Manufactures followed by releases in the Municipal and Consumer markets. • Custom Solutions for industrial, municipal and consumer markets. Detect-It™ will initially be integrated by ARKK Engineering Inc. in the industrial/manufacturing/municipal markets.

PTI | Oakpark | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:58 IST
Detect-It LLC Launches Coder-Free Neural Net Life Cycle Management Solution

Artificial Intelligence for everyone to make life easier, safer and more productive. OAK PARK, Michigan, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect-It LLC today launched its smart software product, Detect-It™ Net-Developer. Net-Developer is an enterprise-wide Neural Net Life Cycle Management solution that does not require coders or programmers to create, deploy and manage neural networks (Detect-It-Nets). Detect-It-Net Powered Smart Products will deploy first to Industrial and Automotive Manufactures followed by releases in the Municipal and Consumer markets. "I wanted to bring the power of AI down to the level of the common person, to help benefit them with Smart Products in their daily lives. I also knew for our products to be successful, they'd have to NOT be dependent on programmers or coders. So, the idea of a platform-independent, code-free development tool that could allow us to work together toward the creation and betterment of the Detect-It-Nets that power all our products was born." ~ Kevin Kerwin, President, Detect-It LLC Detect-It-Nets learn and adapt to evolving customer needs and environmental changes. With each Detection, Detect-It-Nets get smarter. The more people use Detect-It-Nets the more accurate and beneficial they become. In addition, users can request new, custom Detect-It-Nets through the Detect-It™ app which can be trained and rolled out to the entire Detect-It™ user base. The ways Detect-It™ can be used to help businesses and users is nearly limitless.

Detect-It™ will come to market in 4 ways: • Packaged Hardware/Software Products for the Industrial, Municipal and Consumer Market Segments with an eye toward Medical and Military. • Monthly Lease/Licensing for use of Detect-It-Nets downloaded from the Detect-It™ Web Net Store and Licensing of Detect-It-Nets to other companies.

• Monthly subscriptions for use of Detect-It™ Net Developer's cloud-based enterprise software modules. • Custom Solutions for industrial, municipal and consumer markets.

Detect-It™ will initially be integrated by ARKK Engineering Inc. in the industrial/manufacturing/municipal markets. ARKK Engineering Inc. has a 35-year history as a global provider of industrial systems design, integration and engineering services. ARKK Engineering Inc. has an extensive customer base including almost all major automotive manufactures and Tier 1 suppliers. Detect-It, LLC is a hardware/software company that specializes in Artificial Intelligence and Neural Network Technology. Detect-It™ makes products that make processes and tasks more accurate, efficient and profitable to make your life easier, safer and more productive.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5BxrWv_piE Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315604/Detect_It_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphomaAcademy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the ac...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australias Victoria state paves way for pop up dining as virus cases remain lowAustralias most heavily hit coronavirus state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low single digi...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selec...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. AMC to reopen more theaters in the United StatesAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the worlds largest theater chain, said on Monday it plans to open more cinemas in the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020