Apple rolling out iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update with tons of fixes

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update that brings a lot of bug fixes and improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos in all supported iPhones and iPads.
Here is the complete changelog for the latest OTA update:
iOS 14.1 update
- Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later
- Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home screen
- Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home screen could remove apps from folders
- Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
- Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information
- Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box
- Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
- Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator
- Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could be temporarily reduced at the start of playback
- Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member's Apple Watch for some users
- Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app
- Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
- Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points
iPadOS 14.1 update
- Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in photos for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd gen) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd gen) and later, and iPad Mini (5th gen).
- Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in the reduced size in the Home screen
- Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
- Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
- Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could be temporarily reduced at the start of playback
- Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
To install the new software update, visit Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install
