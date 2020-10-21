Apple rolling out iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update with tons of fixes

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update that brings a lot of bug fixes and improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos in all supported iPhones and iPads.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest OTA update:

iOS 14.1 update

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could be temporarily reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member's Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

iPadOS 14.1 update

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in photos for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd gen) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd gen) and later, and iPad Mini (5th gen).

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in the reduced size in the Home screen

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could be temporarily reduced at the start of playback

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

To install the new software update, visit Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install