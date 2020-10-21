Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 11:27 IST
Apple rolling out iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update with tons of fixes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update that brings a lot of bug fixes and improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos in all supported iPhones and iPads.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest OTA update:

iOS 14.1 update

  • Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later
  • Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home screen
  • Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home screen could remove apps from folders
  • Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information
  • Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box
  • Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator
  • Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could be temporarily reduced at the start of playback
  • Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member's Apple Watch for some users
  • Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app
  • Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
  • Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

iPadOS 14.1 update

  • Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in photos for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd gen) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd gen) and later, and iPad Mini (5th gen).
  • Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in the reduced size in the Home screen
  • Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
  • Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
  • Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could be temporarily reduced at the start of playback
  • Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

To install the new software update, visit Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install

