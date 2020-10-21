Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian watchdog considers its own Google antitrust case

The bills, that will be ready to be introduced to Parliament by December, would empower an arbitrator to make binding decisions on how much Google and Facebook must pay media companies for news content. Sims said his commission “had a lot of talk” with the U.S. Justice Department before he released a report in July last year that recommended more government regulation on the market power of Google and Facebook that would ensure fair deals for other media businesses and more control for individuals on how their data was used.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:57 IST
Australian watchdog considers its own Google antitrust case
Representative image Image Credit: Google doodle

Australia's competition watchdog will consider its own antitrust case against Google, the commission chairman said Wednesday after the U.S. Justice Department sued the company for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising. Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims described the U.S. case filed Tuesday as one of the world's biggest antitrust cases in the past 20 years.

"I'm delighted the D.o.J.'s taking it on and we'll follow it really closely," Sims told the National Press Club, referring to the U.S. Department of Justice. "We're going to look at it and see whether there's any value in what we might do," Sims added.

Separately, Sims is drafting legislation to address the imbalance in bargaining power between Google and the Australian media businesses that want the tech giant to pay for journalism. The bills, that will be ready to be introduced to Parliament by December, would empower an arbitrator to make binding decisions on how much Google and Facebook must pay media companies for news content.

Sims said his commission "had a lot of talk" with the U.S. Justice Department before he released a report in July last year that recommended more government regulation on the market power of Google and Facebook that would ensure fair deals for other media businesses and more control for individuals on how their data was used. Sim's commission launched Australian court action against Google in July alleging the California-based company misled account holders about its use of their personal data.

The commission alleges the Google misled millions of Australians to obtain their consent and expand the scope of personal information that Google collects about users' internet activity to target advertising. Google denies the allegations. In October last year, the commission sued Google in an Australian court alleging the company broke consumer law by misleading Android users about how their location data was collected and used. That case will be heard by the Federal Court next month. Google also denies that allegation.

Sims said Google was lobbying "every politician at Parliament House" ahead of draft legislation being introduced to make it pay for news. Google has said the proposed laws would result in "dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube," put free services at risk and could lead to users' data "being handed over to big news businesses." Facebook has warned it might block Australian news content rather than pay for it.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL with groin injury: CSK CEO Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs. The 37-year-old Bravo, ...

Jana Small Finance Bank touches 500 Bank Branches milestone

- Opens its branch in Amruthahalli, Bangalore BANGALORE, India, Oct. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Jana Small Finance Bank has achieved a milestone in branch banking with the opening of its 500th Branch today in Amruthahalli, Bangalore. The Bank ...

Polish academics protest 'fundamentalist' education minister

Activists dressed as security guards hung a banner over a Polish Education Ministry building early Wednesday to protest the appointment of a new minister whom they consider to be a religious fundamentalist and a danger to the nations youth ...

Sugar Cosmetics raises USD 2 mn in Series C funding round led by Stride Ventures

Mumbai-based cosmetics start-up Sugar has raised USD 2 million approx Rs 14.68 crore in a Series C funding round led by Stride Ventures. Series C financing also known as Series C round is one of the stages in the capital-raising process by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020