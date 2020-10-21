Oppo A33 with 90Hz punch-hole display, triple rear camera launched in India

Oppo has launched a new budget phone, the Oppo A33, in India. The latest A-series phone comes with a 90Hz punch-hole display, AI triple camera, Snapdragon 460 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

The Oppo A33 carries a price tag of Rs 11,990 for the only 3GB+32GB storage model and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and offline retail stores. It will be offered in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream color options.

Oppo A33: Specifications

The Oppo A33 sports a 3D iridescent wave design and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor along with Adreno 610 GPU.

The processor is paired with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The Oppo A33 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging along with Super Power Saving Mode and Sleep Standby Optimization feature that help extend battery life.

The triple rear camera module on the Oppo A33 includes a 13-megapixel main camera that supports 6x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens that supports up to 1200×1600 resolution. The 8-megapixel selfie snapper supports up to 2448 3264 resolution and portrait bokeh effect.

Connectivity options include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone's fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back, to the right of the camera setup.

Oppo A33 runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.