Left Menu
Development News Edition

London set for first virtual reality enabled Durga Puja celebrations

The annual Durga Puja festivities in London, which begin this week, will take on a virtual reality element to meet the coronavirus pandemic lockdown guidelines against large gatherings this year. “We are using cutting-edge Google VR technology to ensure London Sharad Utsav reaches every home and mobile device across the world.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:38 IST
London set for first virtual reality enabled Durga Puja celebrations

The annual Durga Puja festivities in London, which begin this week, will take on a virtual reality element to meet the coronavirus pandemic lockdown guidelines against large gatherings this year. UK-based charitable organisation Bengal Heritage Foundation, behind one of the country’s biggest Durga Puja celebrations known as London Sharad Utsav, said on Wednesday that provisions are underway for people to celebrate from the comfort of their homes “in both 2D and 3D”. While talks remain ongoing around a possible ticketed system for the physical aspect of the prayers, the charity is also making arrangements for several alternatives.

“No one will miss our Pujo. Anyone will be able to offer anjali or pray during ‘Sandhi Pujo’ from their home,” said Suranjan Som, Vice-President of London Sharad Utsav. “We are using cutting-edge Google VR technology to ensure London Sharad Utsav reaches every home and mobile device across the world. With a relatively inexpensive Google Cardboard VR headset, they will feel that they are sitting right in front of our idol, while our priest carries out the regular ceremonies,” he said.

The theme of this year’s London Sharad Utsav, planned for this weekend, is “A Ray of Hope” as a tribute to legendary Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray to mark his 100th birth centenary year. “The name also suggests an anticipation to an end of this pandemic. We are sharing posters of Ray’s films and trivia in the lead up to the Pujo. Our Pujo magazine is dedicated to 'Ray of Hope', with Andrew Robinson, Ray’s biographer, contributing,” said Bidisha Datta, who is leading the project.

The London Sharad Utsav team said it has worked out a risk analysis to meet the government guidelines, which place London in Tier 2 of the three-tier coronavirus alert levels – restricting mixing of different households indoors. “We have worked detailed scenarios together with local authorities to plan for a safe and compliant Pujo. All our members who will attend the Pujo will have to undergo training before they can attend physically,” said Kausik Bhadra, who led the discussions with the local authorities.

A pre-registration process is also being put in place to ensure compliance with the National Health Service (NHS) Track & Trace requirements. Durga Puja, referred to as Pujo in Bengali, begins around the world from Thursday as a celebration of good over evil.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID crisis derails Britain's plan to recast its global role

Britains plans to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage risk being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic after a long-term spending plan was cancelled on Wednesday, throwing a review of defence and diplomatic strategy into doubt.Electe...

Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' pushed back to May 2022

Fans of Reese Witherspoons Legally Blonde, will have to wait a bit more for its third installment as the makers of the flick have decided to push back the release to May 2022. According to Variety, Witherspoon will be seen reprising her ico...

UN says shipwreck off Libya left 15 migrants dead

At least 15 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said Wednesday, the latest shipwreck off the North African country. Safa Msehli, spokeswom...

Risk of waterborne diseases increase in Hyderabad due to severe flooding

Amid increasing water-level in Hyderabad due to heavy rains, the fear of water-borne disease has increased in the flood-affected parts of the state. During floods, the most common diseases like Cholera, dysentery, malaria, typhoid, and many...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020