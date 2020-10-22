Rugby-Italy team to face Ireland in Six Nations

Italy coach Franco Smith on Thursday named the following team to take on Ireland in their Six Nations clash in Dublin on Saturday:

15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Mattia Bellini, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Marcello Violi, 8-Jake Polledri, 7-Braam Steyn, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Marco Lazzaroni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Simone Ferrari, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-David Sisi, 20-Johan Meyer, 21-Maxime Mbanda, 22-Callub Braley, 23-Federico Mori. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

