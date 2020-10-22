Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook's Oversight Board starts accepting cases

The long-delayed Oversight Board, created by Facebook in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, is open for cases both from users who have exhausted the company's appeals process and from Facebook itself, less than two weeks before the U.S. presidential election in November. However, Facebook's director of governance and global affairs Brent Harris said on a call with reporters the company would not submit a case for expedited review before the election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:07 IST
Facebook's Oversight Board starts accepting cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc's Oversight Board, which can overrule the company's decisions on whether content should have been removed, said on Thursday it was now accepting cases for review. The long-delayed Oversight Board, created by Facebook in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, is open for cases both from users who have exhausted the company's appeals process and from Facebook itself, less than two weeks before the U.S. presidential election in November.

However, Facebook's director of governance and global affairs Brent Harris said on a call with reporters the company would not submit a case for expedited review before the election. The board, which has been criticized for its narrow remit, also aims to hear cases about content that has been left up as well as taken down on Facebook and Instagram starting in early 2021, the board's director of administration Thomas Hughes said.

Users globally will begin to be able to submit cases through the board's website from Thursday, though the board said it may take some weeks for all users to have this option. Facebook, which can refer cases on whether content should remain up or come down and on a wider range of issues like ads or Facebook groups, can also ask for policy recommendations. The board, which will only be able to review a small slice of cases, said it would share details on the first cases it is considering in the coming weeks and would also open a public comment process.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-RFU reviewing England v Barbarians after COVID-19 protocol breach

The Rugby Football Union on Thursday is reviewing whether Englands non-cap match against Barbarians can go ahead as scheduled on Sunday after several Barbarian players breached COVID-19 quarantine protocols. On Wednesday, a number of Barbar...

Nigeria's president tells security to respect law as gunfire heard in Lagos after protest crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has told security forces to act lawfully, the national security adviser said on Thursday, as authorities in Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police pro...

Biden says COVID-19 test negative before debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he has tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of his debate with President Donald Trump. Biden made the comments to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday before flying to Nashville, Tennes...

INTERVIEW-'We are being squeezed', says prize-winning Amazon indigenous activist

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Alessandra Munduruku, a leader of Brazils Munduruku indigenous community, has seen her home broken into and been threatened over her work defending her people and their Amazon la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020