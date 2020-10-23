Hyundai Motor to set up Rs 150 cr Academy for Technical Skills

Left Menu
Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally took part in the ground breaking ceremony through a video conference facility from the Secretariat for the facility, expected to come up on 6.45 acres of land at nearby Irungattukottai. Hyundai Motor has undertaken many initiatives to help enhance the key skill sets of youth to ensure that they stay contemporary and industry ready, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director S S Kim said.

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI): Auto major Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it would invest Rs 150 crore to set up the 'Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills' through its Corporate Social Responsibility division Hyundai Motor India Foundation -- aimed at skill development for aspiring youth. Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally took part in the ground breaking ceremony through a video conference facility from the Secretariat for the facility, expected to come up on 6.45 acres of land at nearby Irungattukottai.

Hyundai Motor has undertaken many initiatives to help enhance the key skill sets of youth to ensure that they stay contemporary and industry ready, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director S S Kim said. "This ground breaking ceremony holds a very special place for us at Hyundai as we envision the upcoming advanced and state-of-the-art training centre will provide another opportunity to empower youth for the future," Kim, also the CEO of the company, said.

"We have also envisioned an innovation centre which will provide facilities to budding innovators to translate their projects to reality", he said. The upcoming training centre would serve as an incubation centre for skilling people and focus on human-centric innovations and mobility solutions.

The new infrastructure would take training programmes to the next dimension while making Hyundai Motor India as a global hub for think-tanks, the company said in a statement. Tamil Nadu industries minister M C Sampath, chief secretary K Shanmugam, industries department principal secretary N Muruganandham and top officials took part in the event, the release said.

