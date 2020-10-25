Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of S.Korea's biggest conglomerate, dies at 78

Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull's noodle trading business into a sprawling powerhouse with assets worth some $375 billion, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction. "Lee is such a symbolic figure in South Korea's spectacular rise and how South Korea embraced globalisation, that his death will be remembered by so many Koreans," said Chung Sun Sup, chief executive officer of corporate researcher firm Chaebul.com.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 08:09 IST
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of S.Korea's biggest conglomerate, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, the charismatic leader of Samsung Group, South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, died on Sunday, the company said, six years he was hospitalised for a heart attack. Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull's noodle trading business into a sprawling powerhouse with assets worth some $375 billion, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction.

"Lee is such a symbolic figure in South Korea's spectacular rise and how South Korea embraced globalisation, that his death will be remembered by so many Koreans," said Chung Sun Sup, chief executive officer of corporate researcher firm Chaebul.com. He is the latest second-generation leader of a South Korean family-controlled conglomerate to die, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for the third generation.

Lee’s son Jay Y. Lee has been embroiled in legal troubles linked to a merger of two Samsung affiliates that helped Lee assume greater control of the group’s flagship Samsung Electronics. The younger Lee served jail time in his role in a bribery scandal that triggered the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye. He is facing a retrial over the case, and a separate trial on charges of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation kicked off this week.

The death of Lee, South Korea's richest with a net worth of $20.9 billion according to Forbes, is set to prompt investor interest in a potential restructuring of the group involving his stakes in key Samsung companies such as Samsung Life and Samsung Electronics. Samsung Life is the biggest shareholder of the group's crown jewel Samsung Electronics, and Lee owns 20.76% of the insurance firm.

Lee died with his family by his side, including Jay Y. Lee, the Samsung Electronics vice chairman, the conglomerate said. "Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business. His 1993 declaration of 'New Management' was the motivating driver of the company’s vision to deliver the best technology to help advance global society," Samsung said in a statement.

During his lifetime, Samsung Electronics developed from a second-tier TV maker to the world's biggest technology firm by revenue - seeing off Japanese brands Sony, Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp in chips, TVs and displays; ending Nokia Oyj's handset supremacy and beating Apple Inc in smartphones. "His legacy will be everlasting," Samsung said.

Chung at Chaebul.com said, "Immediate attention will be given to the roughly 5% stake Lee has in Samsung Electronics," and how this will be distributed to his family.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will continue to play its part for world peace, development: TS Tirumurti

On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development. UN75 India congratulates UN. The Empire State lights up ...

Morning 'arti' performed in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on last day of Navratri

The grand morning arti was performed in Delhis Jhandewalan Temple on the last day of Navratri on Sunday. Till now, around three lakh devotees have visited the Jhandewalan Temple and about 2000 volunteers including 300 women volunteers have ...

As COVID-19 hits swing states, Biden and Trump show sharp contrast

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road to swing states where COVID-19 cases are surging ...

Rajnath Singh extends his wishes on Dussehra, to interact with soldiers at Nathula area of Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his wishes on Dussehra Vijayadashami. Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today.Singh will also be present at Shastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020