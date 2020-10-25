UAE’s global EdTech company acquires India-based British consultancy

A UAE-based global EdTech company has announced the acquisition of a UK-born world-renowned leadership consultancy firm, which is working out of India.

According to an official announcement, Library21 MEA Holdings Limited (formerly known as Coded Minds), has acquired Inspirational Development Group (IDG), global leadership and business performance consultancy. IDG has a strong footprint in India where it is offering leadership consultancy to leading national companies from financial services, technology, and industrial sectors. It is also known for its two-decades-old partnership with Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst- UK.

Omar Farooqui, Founder, and President of Library21 said that IDG's strategic acquisition expands the company's geographical footprint in India, UK, Oman, and South Africa.