Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMD to buy chip peer Xilinx for $35 billion in data center push

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) said on Tuesday it would buy Xilinx Inc in a $35 billion all-stock deal, intensifying its battle with Intel Corp in the data center chip market.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:39 IST
AMD to buy chip peer Xilinx for $35 billion in data center push

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) said on Tuesday it would buy Xilinx Inc in a $35 billion all-stock deal, intensifying its battle with Intel Corp in the data center chip market. The deal, which AMD expects to close at the end of 2021, will create a combined company with 13,000 engineers and a completely outsourced manufacturing strategy that relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).

The two U.S. firms have benefited from a more nimble approach to grab market share from Intel, which has struggled with internal manufacturing. AMD has long been Intel's chief rival for central processor units (CPUs) in the personal computer business.

Since Chief Executive Lisa Su took over AMD in 2014, she has focused on challenging Intel in the fast-growing business of data centers that power internet-based applications and services and are fuelling the rise of artificial intelligence and fifth-generation telecommunications networks. Xilinx has also been working to penetrate data centers with programmable processors that help speed up specialized tasks such as compressing videos or providing digital encryption. Its primary rival in the area, Altera Corp, was scooped up by Intel for $16.7 billion in 2015 in what was then Intel's largest-ever deal.

"There are some areas where we're very strong, and we will be able to accelerate some of the adoption of the Xilinx product family," Su told Reuters in an interview. "And there are some areas where (Xilinx CEO) Victor (Peng) is very strong, and we believe that we'll be able to accelerate some of the AMD products into those markets." The tie-up comes at a time when Intel's manufacturing technology has fallen years behind TSMC's. AMD, which spun off its factories nearly a decade ago, has rocketed ahead of Intel with chips that perform better. The performance edge helped AMD gain its best market share since 2013 at slightly less than 20% of the CPU market, which has in turn pushed its shares up 79% this year.

Shares of AMD fell about 4% in premarket trading, while those of Xilinx surged over 12% after the deal was announced. Xilinx also uses TSMC's factories, called "fabs" in the industry, to make its chips, with both U.S. companies using modular designs that let them swap out different pieces of a chip to avoid bottlenecks or delays.

"We ended up with TSMC, and have stayed with them, not due to any contractual reason - we could go to any fab at any time - but because they are best-in-class," Peng told Reuters in an interview. "It's about the choices you make." Under the deal, Xilinx shareholders will receive about 1.7 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock, valuing Xilinx at $143 per share, or about 24.8% higher than its $114.55 closing price on Oct. 26. AMD shareholders will own about 74% of the combined firm, with Xilinx shareholders owning the remaining 26%.

AMD's Su will lead the combined company as chief executive, with Xilinx's Peng serving as president responsible for the Xilinx business and strategic growth initiatives. The companies expect the deal to generate $300 million in cost savings. AMD also reported earnings on Tuesday earlier than scheduled. It reported revenue and adjusted earnings of $2.80 billion and 41 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $2.57 billion and 36 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said there is a danger that a major acquisition in an adjacent chip market could distract AMD's leadership while Intel fights to regain market share. "The worry would be, AMD has this great self-grown story of their own, which is just starting to play out. Why are you doing this now? Is it just opportunistic? Does it distract from the current story?" he said.

Xilinx's Peng, however, said meetings between the two companies have already revealed they have very similar methods for designing chips. "I'll be honest, I don't think it's really as challenging as some other combinations," he said. "I had one of my leadership teams who was not familiar with AMD say to me after a meeting, 'Boy, they're just like us.'"

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari lays foundation stones of Rs 2,752-cr highway projects in Tripura

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid foundation stones of nine highway projects in Tripura to be built at a cost of over Rs 2,752 crore. Upgradation and development of national highways NHs will improve connectivity to all the distr...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to try to curb a growing surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Fo...

FOREX-Dollar struggles as U.S. election uncertainty offsets COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. dollar and other safe-haven currencies struggled to make headway on Tuesday despite rising worries about a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next weeks U.S. election.Monday saw the steep...

Bharti Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in Sept quarter; revenue zoom 22 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 763 crore. The losses were significantly lower than Q2FY20, when it stood at Rs 23,045 crore, after the com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020