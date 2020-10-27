Novavax delays U.S. trial start of COVID-9 vaccine to November

Left Menu
Novavax said it also expects interim data from an ongoing late-stage UK trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter of next year. The company said it had expanded its enrollment target in the UK trial to 15,000 volunteers from 10,000. It expects this could help assess safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in a shorter time period.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:57 IST
Novavax Inc on Tuesday delayed the timeline for beginning a late-stage U.S. trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by roughly one month.

The company said it would begin the trial by the end of November. It previously expected to start this month. Novavax said it also expects interim data from an ongoing late-stage UK trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter of next year.

The company said it had expanded its enrollment target in the UK trial to 15,000 volunteers from 10,000. It expects this could help assess safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in a shorter time period.

