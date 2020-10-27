Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai zombie seller cashes in on threads of the dead

Thai online retailer Kanittha Thongnak has captured a market of thousands by dressing up as a zombie to sell the clothes of dead people in sales streamed live on social media. Kanittha, 32, saw her audience numbers surge after she started appearing in scary make-up, taking up to three hours to complete her zombie look before each late-night session, during which she tells buyers exactly how the owners of each item died.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:27 IST
Thai zombie seller cashes in on threads of the dead

Thai online retailer Kanittha Thongnak has captured a market of thousands by dressing up as a zombie to sell the clothes of dead people in sales streamed live on social media.

Kanittha, 32, saw her audience numbers surge after she started appearing in scary make-up, taking up to three hours to complete her zombie look before each late-night session, during which she tells buyers exactly how the owners of each item died. "All the clothes belong to dead people who died from different causes," Kanittha told Reuters while preparing for her weekly Facebook Live session at her home in Phetchabun, northern Thailand.

"Since I started to wear scary make-up, the audience increased to five or six thousand." The sales tap into a fascination among many Thais in horror films and ghosts and a common belief in spirits, with the zombie presentation generating interest in items sold at relatively low prices, including brand names.

Kanittha, who learned the make-up skills on the internet, sells clothing items for anything up to 100 baht ($3.2). She first got the idea while attending a funeral, where she saw clothes of the deceased burned, in accordance with tradition. Kanittha sources the clothing from funeral directors after monks give prayers for the dead. She donates part of her income from the sales to Buddhist temples.

"I bought the clothes before, including the one I'm wearing now," said Anu Kaewsom, one of Kanittha's most loyal customers, who also buys for her husband. "It's like normal clothes," she said, when asked how it felt to wear clothes of the dead.

Kanittha also sells handmade scary-themed items, including zombie dolls, and she finds some people are much keener than others. "It depends on customers whether they want to buy the clothes or not. If they want to buy, they will buy it and they don't get scared," she said. (Writing by Martin Petty, editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemeni children suffer record rates of acute malnutrition, putting ‘entire generation’ at risk

New analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification IPC, the global standard for gauging food insecurity, revealed that in some areas more than one in four children were acutely malnourished. Acute malnutrition rates among...

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others celebrate 20 years of 'Mohabbatein'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday celebrated the 20th anniversary of filmmaker Aditya Chopras Mohabbatein, saying that they are thankful for the continued love the film has received. Released on October 27, 2...

Philadelphia police probe shooting death of Black man, protests flare

The Philadelphia Police Department said on Tuesday it was investigating the killing of a Black man they say was armed with a knife, after the shooting involving two officers sparked sometimes violent protests in the U.S. city overnight. Thi...

PM slams 'dynastic corruption', says it had become part of political culture in some states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday batted for strong action to check dynastic corruption, saying it has become a part of the political culture in some states and is hollowing out the country like termites. Inaugurating a three-day nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020