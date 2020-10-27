Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scenarios.

"We are excited to be able to partner with leading smart collaboration platforms to offer schools the Lenovo Hybrid Classroom portfolio. Offering robust platforms that can help better bring the classroom into anywhere students are learning fulfills our purpose of providing smarter technology for more personalized education," said Chris Babson, Director of Lenovo's Worldwide Education Portfolio Strategy.

The Lenovo Hybrid Classroom portfolio includes Google Meet Series One room kits that provide collaboration solutions for new and existing Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) and Google Meet customers to help them address the challenges of new hybrid learning models. Announced back in September 2020, each Series One kit includes an AI camera with 4k capability, a smart audio bar that uses 8 beam-forming microphones, a compute system, a mic pod and a controller.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Designed by Google Cloud and Lenovo, the Google Meet room kits will be available in Chalk and Charcoal color options and three different configurations beginning in November 2020.

Small Room Kit comprising a compute device, 12MP Camera, Speaker Bar with integrated mics and a remote controller.

Medium Room Kit consisting of a compute device, 12MP Camera, Speaker Bar, one Mic Pod and a 10.1-inch touchscreen controller.

Large Room Kit comprising a compute device, 20.3MP Camera with zoom, two Speaker Bars, two Mic Pods and a 10.1-inch touchscreen controller.

Next in the Hybrid Classroom portfolio is the Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub, a premium all-in-one collaboration device. It features a new rotatable 10.1-inch FHD touch display with more visible LED indicators, four improved speakers and microphones and a smarter single cable mechanism.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Now available in Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms versions, the Hub is powered by a built-for-business Intel Co i5 processor with vPro technology. The Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub is protected by ThinkShield security offerings while the Smart Collaboration Managed Services (at additional cost) assist in managing all ThinkSmart devices.

Additionally, the Zoom Rooms versions feature Alexa for Business voice capability that adds a layer of protection and easy interaction, allowing users to control meetings with voice.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub will also be available for purchase in November.