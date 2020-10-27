Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:20 IST
Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scenarios.

"We are excited to be able to partner with leading smart collaboration platforms to offer schools the Lenovo Hybrid Classroom portfolio. Offering robust platforms that can help better bring the classroom into anywhere students are learning fulfills our purpose of providing smarter technology for more personalized education," said Chris Babson, Director of Lenovo's Worldwide Education Portfolio Strategy.

The Lenovo Hybrid Classroom portfolio includes Google Meet Series One room kits that provide collaboration solutions for new and existing Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) and Google Meet customers to help them address the challenges of new hybrid learning models. Announced back in September 2020, each Series One kit includes an AI camera with 4k capability, a smart audio bar that uses 8 beam-forming microphones, a compute system, a mic pod and a controller.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Designed by Google Cloud and Lenovo, the Google Meet room kits will be available in Chalk and Charcoal color options and three different configurations beginning in November 2020.

  • Small Room Kit comprising a compute device, 12MP Camera, Speaker Bar with integrated mics and a remote controller.
  • Medium Room Kit consisting of a compute device, 12MP Camera, Speaker Bar, one Mic Pod and a 10.1-inch touchscreen controller.
  • Large Room Kit comprising a compute device, 20.3MP Camera with zoom, two Speaker Bars, two Mic Pods and a 10.1-inch touchscreen controller.

Next in the Hybrid Classroom portfolio is the Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub, a premium all-in-one collaboration device. It features a new rotatable 10.1-inch FHD touch display with more visible LED indicators, four improved speakers and microphones and a smarter single cable mechanism.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Now available in Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms versions, the Hub is powered by a built-for-business Intel Co i5 processor with vPro technology. The Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub is protected by ThinkShield security offerings while the Smart Collaboration Managed Services (at additional cost) assist in managing all ThinkSmart devices.

Additionally, the Zoom Rooms versions feature Alexa for Business voice capability that adds a layer of protection and easy interaction, allowing users to control meetings with voice.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub will also be available for purchase in November.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Population of North Atlantic right whales dips again, to 366

The population of North Atlantic right whales, an endangered species that has been the focus of conservation efforts for decades, has dipped to less than 370, officials said. The whale numbers at only 366, the National Oceanic and Atmospher...

Arc de Triomphe area in Paris evacuated following bomb alert -police

The area around the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris has been evacuated following a bomb alert, a police spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.He said subway lines in the area were also being evacuated. France is on high alert following the beh...

Thai PM Prayuth vows to carry on despite calls to quit

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday dismissed calls from opposition parties to resign at a parliament session he had called to discuss months of protests demanding his departure and reforms to the powerful monarchy. I will not ...

Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council KHADC of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state. The KH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020