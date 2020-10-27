Samsung's Galaxy Fold includes some of Z Fold 2's features for free after update

Tech giant Samsung has announced a software update will bring select popular features of the Galaxy Z Fold2 to the Galaxy Fold. The latest update enables you to launch up to three of your favorite apps together in your preferred split-screen layout through App Pair.

This feature can be accessed via the Edge Panel, which combines the Multi-Window Tray with Edge Panel for improved convenience. The update also brings a feature in which you can use the phone's front display as a viewfinder for the back cameras.

Moreover, the pro video mode will now allow you to capture video in a 21:9 aspect ratio and at 24 fps after you update, which started on October 26. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G phone comes with a foldable screen and a flagship camera which includes Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night, and Night Mode. (ANI)

