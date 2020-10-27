Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung's Galaxy Fold includes some of Z Fold 2's features for free after update

Tech giant Samsung has announced a software update will bring select popular features of the Galaxy Z Fold2 to the Galaxy Fold.

ANI | New Jersey | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:34 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Fold includes some of Z Fold 2's features for free after update
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Samsung has announced a software update will bring select popular features of the Galaxy Z Fold2 to the Galaxy Fold. The latest update enables you to launch up to three of your favorite apps together in your preferred split-screen layout through App Pair.

This feature can be accessed via the Edge Panel, which combines the Multi-Window Tray with Edge Panel for improved convenience. The update also brings a feature in which you can use the phone's front display as a viewfinder for the back cameras.

Moreover, the pro video mode will now allow you to capture video in a 21:9 aspect ratio and at 24 fps after you update, which started on October 26. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G phone comes with a foldable screen and a flagship camera which includes Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night, and Night Mode. (ANI)

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Population of North Atlantic right whales dips again, to 366

The population of North Atlantic right whales, an endangered species that has been the focus of conservation efforts for decades, has dipped to less than 370, officials said. The whale numbers at only 366, the National Oceanic and Atmospher...

Arc de Triomphe area in Paris evacuated following bomb alert -police

The area around the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris has been evacuated following a bomb alert, a police spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.He said subway lines in the area were also being evacuated. France is on high alert following the beh...

Thai PM Prayuth vows to carry on despite calls to quit

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday dismissed calls from opposition parties to resign at a parliament session he had called to discuss months of protests demanding his departure and reforms to the powerful monarchy. I will not ...

Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council KHADC of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state. The KH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020