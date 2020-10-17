Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Samsung is gearing up to bring the Galaxy S21 series, the successor to its flagship S20 series with the latest reports suggesting that the lineup will arrive in early January 2021 and it is expected to be released at the end of January or early February 2021.

As per the latest leak by Digital Chat Station, the entire range of the Galaxy S21 comprising the base model Galaxy S21 (SM-G9910, Galaxy S21+ (SM-G9960) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (SM-G9980) will support 5G and 25W fast-charging(11.0VDC, 2.25A).

While the Galaxy S21 is said to pack a 4,000mAh, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be fuelled by a 4,660mAh and 4,800mAh battery, respectively.

Another popular leaker who goes by the name Ice Universe on Twitter said that except for conventional processor upgrades, the Galaxy S21 series has no breakthroughs. The leaker also suggested that there is no 65W fast-charge support and the Galaxy S21 Ultra may support the highest 45W fast-charging.