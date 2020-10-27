Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrested accused claims two news channels paid him: Police

Mumbai police have arrested 10 persons, including owners of two channels, in the case so far. In a statement, Republic TV said, "In the latest fake news story, attempts have now been made to spread a false narrative that Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd (Hansa Research) paid money to the Republic Media Network." "It is categorically clarified that Hansa Research has never done any business with Republic," the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:11 IST
Arrested accused claims two news channels paid him: Police
Representaive Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai police crime branch, which is probing the alleged fake TRP racket, on Tuesday said an arrested accused has claimed he got money from two TV news channels, to pay to certain empanelled households. An official release by Mumbai police said the channels from which the arrested accused was receiving money include Republic TV and News Nation.

Republic TV rubbished the claim, saying it was part of the Mumbai police chief's efforts to target the TV channel. The accused, a resident of adjoining Thane, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit after he surrendered before the crime branch on Sunday, the police release said.

During interrogation, he confessed that he has been accepting money from Republic and News Nation channels, the release said. It was also revealed during the interrogation that there was a money trail of transactions between Hansa and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which operates Republic TV channel, the release said.

Hansa Research Group Private Limited is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). BARC functions under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and installed the meters in some homes to monitor TV consumption and calculate the TRPs, police had said.

It is based on these TRPs that marketers place advertisements and manipulation of the numbers may have resulted in losses, they had said. "Preliminary investigations also revealed that these accused persons have manipulated the sampling metering services by inducing the barometer users by paying them periodically to watch particular TV channels," the release issued on Tuesday evening said.

Many people in whose homes these meters were installed have accepted that they benefited monetarily for keeping their TV sets on even if they didn't actually watch it, the release said. Mumbai police have arrested 10 persons, including owners of two channels, in the case so far.

In a statement, Republic TV said, "In the latest fake news story, attempts have now been made to spread a false narrative that Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd (Hansa Research) paid money to the Republic Media Network." "It is categorically clarified that Hansa Research has never done any business with Republic," the statement said. It claimed that Mumbai police planted a fake story in media. Slamming Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "I am calling upon the people of India to fight this madness that the rogue cop and his insecure political masters have unleashed."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash summoned again by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Tuesday raided a residence of Karishma Prakash, the manager of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, here and seized a small quantity of hashish, an official said. The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus betw...

India-US partnership stands on firm foundation of shared principles, common strategic interests: PM Modi

India and the US held a productive and successful third round of 22 dialogue here, signing the foundational Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA and expanding their defence cooperation as visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sai...

Greece exceeds 1,200 daily COVID-19 infections for first time

Greece recorded a single-day record of 1,259 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, health authorities said, while the education minister tested positive for the virus.Tuesdays jump followed 715 new cases recorded on Monday. Greece ha...

Will withdraw accreditation if DNB trainees not paid pending stipend: NBE to Hindu Rao Hospital

The National Board of Examinations NBE on Tuesday warned the the administration of the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi of withdrawing accreditation if the facility does not immediately release the pending stipend to the Diplomate of National Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020