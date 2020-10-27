Left Menu
Meet Pro1-X, world's first phone to run LineageOS out of the box

27-10-2020
Meet Pro1-X, world's first phone to run LineageOS out of the box
Image Credit: Indiegogo

F(x)tec in collaboration with XDA have developed Pro1-X, a special version of its first smartphone, the Pro 1. Pro1-X is the world's first consumer smartphone with Lineage OS or Ubuntu Touch OS out of the box.

The phone comes with a 5.99 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the flexibility to choose between a virtual keyboard or a sliding backlit physical keyboard with 64 keys. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated camera button.

Under the hood, the Pro1-X has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD. It is equipped with a 3,200mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Consumers will have the option to choose from three pre-installed OS- Android 9, Lineage OS and Ubuntu Touch. Lineage OS offers a powerful and private Android experience. For instance, PermissionHub in LineageOS 17 allows users to can control exactly what their apps do and share and stay productive with monthly software and security updates.

Image Credit: Indiegogo

Further, Ubuntu Touch's super smooth gesture-based UI reimagines the smartphone desktop experience, taking multitasking to the next level. By plugging the Pro1-X into a monitor, the phone's screen can be used as a mouse and users can work on multiple apps simultaneously.

The Pro1-X houses an 8MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary camera, and a 5MP secondary camera that supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Connectivity options onboard the phone include- WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, FM Radio, USB Type-C port with HDMI support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and availability

The company expects to commence shipping for a limited number of devices before Christmas and others in Q1 2021. The Pro-1 X carries a price tag of USD999, however, the device is now up for pre-order for USD 639 for the Secret Perk Pro1 X version and USD 599 for the Pro1 X Pre-Early Bird, both with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, via the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

