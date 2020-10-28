Samsung, VMware collaborate to help CSPs seize 5G moment

Samsung Electronics has announced its collaboration with VMware to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) meet the requirements of 5G networks and accelerate the roll-out of the next-generation wireless technology to meet today's and tomorrow's customer requirements.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shekar Ayyar, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Samsung to deliver carrier-grade solutions that leverage the VMware Telco Cloud portfolio to help CSPs seize this 5G moment and transform into leading technology innovators."

The Samsung-VMware alliance aims to accelerate the innovation cycle through improved end-to-end network design and the agility required for 5G networks. The collaboration will see Samsung optimize its portfolio of telco offerings from Core to Edge to Radio Access Network (RAN) for both containerized network functions (CNFs) and virtualized network functions (VNFs) with VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

Using VMware Telco Cloud Platform, CSPs can deploy a cloud-native, software-defined 5G network to accelerate the delivery of services and applications across distributed telco clouds with operational consistency, integrated lifecycle management and multi-layer automation, while maintaining carrier-grade performance, scalability and reliability, the companies said in a joint press release.

"With innovative and open 5G networks beginning to transform the landscape, Samsung sees value in delivering carrier-grade solutions with VMware that help CSPs easily embrace cloud-native technology and efficiently deliver our network functions and services across their 5G networks with automation," said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

The companies have been working together at Samsung lab to optimize and accelerate the readiness of Samsung's various VNFs and CNFs, such as vRAN, 5G Core, MEC, Management, and Analytics, with the VMware Telco Cloud Platform.