CGI awarded Gold at the 14th CII IQ National Competition on Six Sigma

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) won the Gold honor at the prestigious 14th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Institute of Quality's National Competition on Six Sigma, held in September 2020. The award recognized CGI for a customer satisfaction improvement initiative using Six Sigma and CGI IP-based solutions, CGI SiteReliability360 and CGI ServiceInsight under the Improvement Project - Manufacturing and Services category

The CII Institute of Quality (IQ) is a center of excellence established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) focused on providing quality management solutions to organizations and industries in India. Its annual national competition assesses improvement projects with a focus on Six Sigma implementation and sustainability. "Driving continuous client satisfaction to deliver superior service is part of CGI's commitment to its clients. This prestigious industry recognition reaffirms our commitment," said Suprio Sengupta, Senior Vice-President of Asia Pacific Global Technology Operations, CGI. "Our diverse portfolio of more than 170 IP-based solutions developed based on client needs are accelerating value for clients. CGI SiteReliability360 (offers unified management of hybrid IT environments) and CGI ServiceInsight (integrates platforms and services to provide predictive service insights) are the most recent business accelerators from CGI in the Asia Pacific region."About CGIFounded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 77,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at https://www.cgi.com/en