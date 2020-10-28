Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Cybersecurity Center comes online at precisely the right time at PMU

AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world continues to become ever more dependent on digital presence, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University's (PMU) has established the Cybersecurity Center to develop trainings and curricula for students, faculty, and professionals to secure their vital virtual networks.

PTI | Al-Khobar | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:14 IST
New Cybersecurity Center comes online at precisely the right time at PMU
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

As the world continues to become ever more dependent on digital presence, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University's (PMU) has established the Cybersecurity Center to develop trainings and curricula for students, faculty, and professionals to secure their vital virtual networks. "The global pandemic may have put some plans on hold, but has also highlighted the importance of a secure digital presence. Universities contribute in terms of training the cybersecurity workforce and researching new security-related areas, concepts, and technologies," says PMU President. The turn of the decade has served as a catalyst for the increasing importance of I.T, and its security. Data online is not so simple to protect as just having a complicated password and changing it frequently, and no individual or community is immune from security breaches.

Personal data is that which is most commonly stolen. This can range from just a name or email address, to far more sensitive information such as credit card numbers or secure logins. Though anti-malware software's can help, they often provide a false sense of security rather than foolproof protection. "Security has become an inseparable part of the software development lifecycle," the Center Director says. "Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are also bringing more sophisticated methods for threat detection. However, at the same time, being weaponized by cybercriminals to develop complex malware and attack methods." Cognizance of such vulnerabilities is increasing, and the Center is building awareness through workshops, trainings, and focused Curricula. This mission is at the heart of the centers' offerings. A first of many: Trainings have included introduction to cybersecurity, cloud computing - data storage and computing power that is accessible over the internet - as well as certifications in "ethical hacking" (CEH).

International alliances have allowed the center to expand its available resources to include a number of trainings and seminars. Additionally, seminars have discussed the current state of Cybersecurity, challenges and opportunities for Saudi women in Cybersecurity, as well as the ideas and practices involved with ethical hacking. Looking forward: To prepare students, faculty, and professionals for the evolving nature of the virtual world and cybersecurity, the center's offerings include penetration testing certifications (CPENT), firewall configuration, Capture the Flag (CTF) skillset challenges, training for national and international competitions.

A state of the art lab is also under development for conducting hundreds of practical exercises and skill enhancement programs. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321557/PMU_Cyber_Security.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281076/PMU_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

BharatAgri raises funds from 021 Capital, India Quotient, others

Pune-based startup BharatAgri on Wednesday said it has raised funds from a clutch of investors, including Binny Bansal- backed 021 Capital and India Quotient. The company did not disclose the amount raised by it in this pre-series A round t...

Bihar moved from misgovernance to good governance, from darkness to light under Nitish Kumar: PM Narendra Modi at Patna rally.

Bihar moved from misgovernance to good governance, from darkness to light under Nitish Kumar PM Narendra Modi at Patna rally....

Netflix working on 'Assassin's Creed' series with Ubisoft

Netflix is collaborating with gaming company Ubisoft for a live-action series on popular video game Assassins Creed. In a statement, Netflix and Ubisoft announced that they will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.T...

DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

- Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020