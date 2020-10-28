Left Menu
Facebook's Zuckerberg struggles to connect, forcing U.S. Senate hearing to pause

"We are unable to make contact with Mr. Mark Zuckerberg," Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the committee, said agreeing to a five-minute delay after the chief executives of Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google had spoken. Facebook told the committee that Zuckerberg was alone.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:19 IST
A U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on a key social media legal protection was briefly delayed when Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg struggled to appear remotely. "We are unable to make contact with Mr. Mark Zuckerberg," Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the committee, said agreeing to a five-minute delay after the chief executives of Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google had spoken.

Facebook told the committee that Zuckerberg was alone. He was able to get connected in a couple of minutes. "I was able to hear the other opening statements. I was just having a hard time connecting myself," Zuckerberg said.

Wicker responded: "I know the feeling Mr. Zuckerberg."

