Mumbai Indians defeat RCB by five wickets, all but through to playoffs
Put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 164 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, MI chased down the target of 165 with five balls to spare. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 164/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/14).PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:07 IST
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in an IPL game here on Wednesday to all but qualify for the playoffs. Put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 164 for six in the allotted 20 overs.
In reply, MI chased down the target of 165 with five balls to spare. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 164/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/14). Mumbai Indians: 166/5 in 19.1 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out; Mohammed Siraj 2/28, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/37).
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians look like two best teams, says Agarkar
KKR score 148/5 against Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians defeat KKR by 8 wickets
Cummins, Morgan lift KKR to 148/5 against Mumbai Indians