Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ericsson selected as BT’s 5G RAN provider in major UK cities

Late last month, BT announced the expansion of its partnership with Nokia on 5G RAN, making Nokia BT's largest infrastructure partner. As part of the deal, Nokia will provide equipment and services at BT radio sites across the UK to support the latters' 5G network evolution while also optimizing its 2G and 4G networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:22 IST
Ericsson selected as BT’s 5G RAN provider in major UK cities
Image Credit: Wikipedia

British operator BT has selected Ericsson as the provider of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) in major UK cities including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff, among others.

The new deal builds on BT's selection of Ericsson to provide the company's next-generation cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core earlier this year and it will see the Swedish company managing around 50 percent of BT's 5G traffic once the deployment is completed.

Additionally, Ericsson will modernize BT's existing 2G and 4G RAN infrastructure to enhance customer experience and network performance for the BT and EE customers, the Swedish firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 5G RAN deployment and 2G/4G network modernization will comprise products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

"We're the UK leader in 5G and are excited to be working with Ericsson as a key partner to maintain that market leadership. Through this deal, we will continue to drive the best mobile experiences for our customers. The lightning-fast speeds of 5G will help them to develop their businesses, stream a growing choice of content over our network, and stay in touch with colleagues and friends all over the world," said Philip Jansen, CEO, BT.

Late last month, BT announced the expansion of its partnership with Nokia on 5G RAN, making Nokia BT's largest infrastructure partner. As part of the deal, Nokia will provide equipment and services at BT radio sites across the UK to support the latters' 5G network evolution while also optimizing its 2G and 4G networks.

BT's signing of new deals with two of the world's leading equipment vendors, Nokia and Ericsson, will enable the company not only to meet its commitments to the UK government but to continue building its award-winning 5G network across the UK, Howard Watson, BT's Chief Technology and Information Officer, wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Hill to make England debut v Italy

Exeters Jonny Hill will make his England debut against Italy on Saturday after coach Eddie Jones on Thursday named him as lock partner to Maro Itoje for the game in Rome where the Six Nations title is at stake.Scrumhalf Ben Youngs will win ...

United to give travelers free COVID-19 tests on select Newark-London flights

United Airlines said on Thursday it will offer free rapid COVID-19 tests to customers on select transatlantic flights, as part of a four-week pilot program aimed at eventually relaxing quarantines that have crippled air travel. Chicago-base...

Merkel warns Germans of a 'difficult winter' as virus surges

Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans to expect a difficult winter as the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in the country hit a new high. Merkel spoke Thursday in Parliament a day after she and the governors of Germanys 16 states ...

Soccer-Indonesian league's suspension extended to early 2021

All domestic football in Indonesia has been suspended until early 2021, the countrys football association said on Thursday. Matches in Liga 1, the countrys top division, were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with only three r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020