Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G investments

It pledged to invest more in those networks and said it would revamp business strategy under its new CEO. The Espoo, Finland-based maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks said Thursday that net profit for the July-September period was up 14% at 305 million euros ($358 million).

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:08 IST
Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G investments

Telecom equipment maker Nokia has reported improved third-quarter earnings largely in line with expectations, but acknowledged it faced challenges in the race for new generation 5G networks. It pledged to invest more in those networks and said it would revamp business strategy under its new CEO.

The Espoo, Finland-based maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks said Thursday that net profit for the July-September period was up 14% at 305 million euros ($358 million). Sales were down 7% at 5.3 billion euros. Nokia's quarterly report is the first one under new CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took over the company's top spot on Aug. 1.

He said "more change is needed" within Nokia, which has played catch-up to China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson in the lucrative 5G market. "Our financial performance in 2021 is expected to be challenging," Lundmark said. "We have lost share at one large North American customer, see some margin pressure in that market, and believe we need to further increase R&D investments to ensure leadership in 5G. In fact, we have decided that we will invest whatever it takes to win in 5G." Nokia also announced a new strategy, effective Jan. 1, where it will have four business groups consisting of mobile networks, fixed networks, cloud and network services, and the Nokia Technologies unit. Lundmark said Nokia would share details of the new strategy in December.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP chief meets family of Dalit man killed during brawl, hands over Rs 5 lakh assistance

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday met the family of a Dalit man, who was killed during a brawl over playing music, and handed over a financial assistance of Rs five lakh to them. Gupta demanded the Aam Aadmi Party AAP government provi...

MFI borrowers to benefit from ex-gratia payment of interest scheme

Thousands of clients of NBFC- MFIs will benefit from the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to certain categories of borrowers, an official said on Thursday. ...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy notches record growth in third quarter

The U.S. economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than 3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fueled consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or m...

44 per cent Policybazaar Customers' Pan-India Own a Term Life Insurance Plan - Policybazaar Survey

Gurugram Haryana India, Oct 29 ANINewsVoir Policybazaars continued investment in driving awareness on the need for term insurance and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has helped narrowed the worlds largest protection gap, which is in India. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020