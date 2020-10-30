Left Menu
Samsung rolls out OneUI 2.5 update to Galaxy A70s

Updated: 30-10-2020 11:43 IST
Samsung rolls out OneUI 2.5 update to Galaxy A70s

Samsung has started rolling out the OneUI 2.5 update to the Galaxy A70s in India. The new over-the-air (OTA) update brings the October 2020 security patch and almost all of the OneUI 2.5 features to the device.

According to SamMobile, the update comes with firmware version A707FDDU3BTH4 and weighs roughly 1.6GB. If you haven't received the update yet, you can check it manually by heading over to Settings > System Update and then tap the 'Download and Install' button.

Changelog

WiFi

  • If quality information on nearby WiFi routers can be measured, this information will appear as Very Fast, Fast, Normal or Slow. (This feature can be turned 'on' of 'Off' in 'Network Quality Information Display' settings.
  • When attempting to access a WiFi router with a password, a newly added feature now allows the user to request the password of the WiFi router from someone nearby who is saved in their contact list and has already connected to that router (The Request Password button will appear on the WiFi password input screen when you can request a password.

Always On Display

  • Bitmoji Stickers are supported on Always On Display. (Clock Style)

Samsung Keyboard

  • A new feature has been added to the keyboard search feature that allows the user to search YouTube
  • Split Keyboard is supported on Landscape mode
  • The search function of the "Manage Input Languages" screen in the Keyboard Settings page has been newly updated to make it easy to find keyboard input languages that the user wishes to add or delete

Camera

  • Improved the quality and stability of the camera

Messages

  • A feature has been added that allows the user to call a person who is saved as a pre-configured SOS message contact
  • A feature has been added that allows the user to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours

