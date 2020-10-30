Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

The global smartphone market is showing signs of improvement as the shipments declined just 1.3% year over year (YoY) to reach 353.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20), according to a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

With 80.4 million smartphones shipped and a market share of 22.7 percent, Samsung reclaimed the top position globally, beating Huawei which settled into the second spot with 51.9 million smartphones shipped and 14.7% market share.

Xiaomi overtook Apple as the world's third-biggest smartphone brand with a 13.1 % share and 42 % growth on the back of strong gains in India and a continued strong presence in China which accounted for 53% of the company's volume in the third quarter.

Up, Up & Away! 🚀 #Xiaomi is now:🏆 #3 #Smartphone brand in the world🏆 #1 FASTEST growing brand in the world (>40% YoY)Checkout the latest reports:@IDC 👉 https://t.co/sY4B25JIYe@Canalys 👉 https://t.co/Dc4ceGiMzAYoungest company amongst top 5! Thank you all.😍I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/gDCzql84nK — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 30, 2020

On the other hand, Apple's shipments were down 10.6% year over year which placed the Cupertino-based technology giant in the fourth spot for the first time. IDC expects Apple to grow in the coming quarters with strong early demand for iPhone 12.

Lastly, Vivo managed to grab the number 5 position globally with 31.5 million units shipped for 4.2% year-over-year growth and 8.9% market share.

"An important trend on the road to market recovery is a faster than expected rebound in some key emerging markets. India, which is the second-largest market globally, witnessed very strong volumes during the quarter despite further concerns around the COVID pandemic. Other emerging markets, such as Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia, which rank fourth, fifth, and sixth in the world, also experienced strong growth," said IDC.