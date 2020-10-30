Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

With 80.4 million smartphones shipped and a market share of 22.7 percent, Samsung reclaimed the top position globally, beating Huawei which settled into the second spot with 51.9 million smartphones shipped and 14.7% share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Massachusetts | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:54 IST
Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top
Image Credit: Samsung

The global smartphone market is showing signs of improvement as the shipments declined just 1.3% year over year (YoY) to reach 353.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20), according to a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

With 80.4 million smartphones shipped and a market share of 22.7 percent, Samsung reclaimed the top position globally, beating Huawei which settled into the second spot with 51.9 million smartphones shipped and 14.7% market share.

Xiaomi overtook Apple as the world's third-biggest smartphone brand with a 13.1 % share and 42 % growth on the back of strong gains in India and a continued strong presence in China which accounted for 53% of the company's volume in the third quarter.

On the other hand, Apple's shipments were down 10.6% year over year which placed the Cupertino-based technology giant in the fourth spot for the first time. IDC expects Apple to grow in the coming quarters with strong early demand for iPhone 12.

Lastly, Vivo managed to grab the number 5 position globally with 31.5 million units shipped for 4.2% year-over-year growth and 8.9% market share.

"An important trend on the road to market recovery is a faster than expected rebound in some key emerging markets. India, which is the second-largest market globally, witnessed very strong volumes during the quarter despite further concerns around the COVID pandemic. Other emerging markets, such as Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia, which rank fourth, fifth, and sixth in the world, also experienced strong growth," said IDC.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX falls; Turkish lira set for worst month since 2018 crisis

Turkeys lira led losses across emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa on Friday, and was set for its worst month since the 2018 crisis, weighed by rising coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election. The...

Amethi: Village head's husband dies from burns, family says killed over electoral rivalry

A village heads husband died from burns here on Friday, with his family claiming that he was killed over electoral rivalry, police said. Arjun Kori 45, husband of Bhadoiya village head Chhotka Devi, was found with serious burns on Thursday ...

Ensure only green crackers are manufactured, sold: Delhi minister Gopal Rai to DMs

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the city government has directed all district magistrates and the Delhi Police to ensure that only green firecrackers are manufactured, stored, and sold in the national capital through lice...

Mumbai City FC rope in Ranawade, Rohlupuia

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC RohlupuiaWhile 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020